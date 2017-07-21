Friday Newscast, 7/21/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, July 21, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was in Denver yesterday, and touted school choice during the annual meeting of the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council known as ALEC. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more…
- Setup is underway at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park in Colorado Springs for a professional wakeboarding competition. The Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour takes to the waves tomorrow in an event open to the public. According to the Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau, it's the first time in six years that the competition has taken place in Memorial Park.
- The Rocky Mountain State Games start tomorrow, with an estimated 10,000 plus competitors taking part in more than 40 sports and games.