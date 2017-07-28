Friday Newscast, 7/28/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Friday, July 28th, 2017, 5:32PM:
- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device at the DMV office on Union, northeast of downtown. The building was evacuated as of this afternoon, and it's unclear if the device is real. It remains an active scene.
- Mesa Verde National Park is asking for help combating graffiti, vandalism, and littering. From Cortez, KSJD's Gail Binkly has more...
- The U.S. Army plans to truck hazardous wastewater from the Pueblo Chemical Depot to an incinerator in Texas because the Colorado plant isn't yet fully operational. The incinerator in Port Arthur, Texas, will destroy about 250,000 gallons of wastewater. A depot spokesperson says the shipments could start Monday. The waste is primarily saltwater and contains no mustard agent.