Friday Newscast, 7/28/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, July 28, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- The town of Rocky Ford will pay $1.3 million to the family of a man who was shot to death by a police officer. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation found that on-duty officer James Ashby had no reason to believe Jack Jacquez was committing a crime before Ashby shot him. The officer was sentenced to 16 years in prison for second-degree murder. Ashby was the first Colorado police officer to face charges for an on-duty shooting in more than 20 years.
- Coloradans rank 6th in the nation for financial security, according to a new scorecard. But as KUNC economy reporter Jackie Fortier discovered, low-wage jobs and high housing costs keep many people from saving...