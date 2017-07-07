Friday Newscast, 7/7/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Friday, July 7th, 2017, 5:32PM:
- El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn says he'll enter the GOP primary race for the 5th Congressional District, a seat currently held by Congressman Doug Lamborn. ColoradoPolitics-dot-com reports Glenn, who was the Republican nominee last year for the U.S. Senate, plans to officially enter the race soon. He'll face Lamborn, as well as State Senator Owen Hill, who announced his candidacy in April.
- With wildfire activity picking up throughout the Rocky mountain region, the National Interagency Fire Center has increased the preparedness level to 3, on a 5-point scale...
- And the U.S. women's soccer team will play a pair of exhibitions against New Zealand in September, including a game in Commerce City. The game is scheduled for September 15th, with another to follow in Cincinnati, Ohio. The U.S. beat New Zealand 2-0 in the Americans' opener at the 2016 Olympics.