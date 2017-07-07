Friday Newscast, 7/7/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, July 7, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Colorado will provide publicly available voter registration information to a federal panel looking into election fraud. That's the word from Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who says he will comply with a panel request just as his office does for hundreds of similar requests from political campaigns, candidates and citizens.
- With wildfire activity picking up throughout the Rocky Mountain region, the National Interagency Fire Center has increased the preparedness level to 3, on a 5-point scale...
- A new park in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs is officially opening to the public on Saturday. The John Venezia Community Park is ranch themed, with barns, a corral, and apple orchards among the elements. There are also pavilions, an in-line hockey rink, and pickleball courts.