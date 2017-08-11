Friday Newscast, 8/11/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Friday, August 11, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:
- The Colorado Classic professional cycling race kicked off yesterday in Colorado Springs. Today the racers are in Breckenridge for the second stage of the event. They’ll ride 10 laps on 6.4 mile course, which includes a total of more than 7,000 feet of climbing. Heading into today’s stage, Colorado Springs resident Jennifer Valente leads the women and American John Murphy is the men’s frontrunner. The women wrap up their race today, while the men go to Denver tomorrow for the last two stages.
- A number of jurors in Pueblo and Crowley Counties are among those who have had personal information accidentally exposed after files were accessed externally. The Pueblo Chieftain reports about 15,000 people in Pueblo County and nearly 2300 in Crowley County are affected. The paper says that those who may be affected will be contacted as a precaution.
- The Air Force Academy is getting a new superintendant today. Lt. General Jay Silveria graduated from the school in 1985 and is a command pilot with nearly 4000 hours of flight-time. Most recently, he served as a deputy commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command. He takes over for Lt. General Michelle Johnson, who is also a graduate of the Academy and the first woman to hold the post. Johnson is retiring after four years.