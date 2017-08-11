Friday Newscast, 8/11/17, 8:04 a.m.

Newscast for Friday, August 11, 2017, 8:04 a.m.:
- State lawmakers are working on ways to help new and young farmers in Colorado. An interim committee held its first meeting yesterday and looked at possible bills that could provide financial and other assistance. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- The Colorado Classic professional cycling race kicked off yesterday in Colorado Springs. Today the racers are in Breckenridge for the second stage of the event, where they’ll ride 10 laps on 6.4 mile course, including more than 7,000 feet of climbing. The women wrap up their race today, while the men go to Denver tomorrow for the last two stages.