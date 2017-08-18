Friday Newscast, 8/18/17, 5:32pm

Newscast for Friday, August 18, 2017, 5:32pm:
- Authorities have identified the Colorado Springs Police officer who shot and killed a suspected shoplifter as Officer Anthony Voltz, a nine-year veteran of the force. Voltz is on paid leave while the El Paso County Sheriff's Department investigates.
- Colorado is beginning to use a driverless truck to follow and protect highway work crews. The truck that debuted today is officially known as an Autonomous Impact Protection Vehicle. It's electronically controlled by another truck ahead of it so if it loses its electronic "tether" to the lead vehicle, it’s programmed to pull over and stop.
- Colorado Lieutenant Governor Donna Lynne has changed her earlier stance – and will now run for governor. As Bente [BEN tuh] Birkeland reports, she would first have to win a crowded Democratic primary race…