Friday Newscast, 8/25/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Friday, August 25, 2917, 5:32 p.m.:
- Governor John Hickenlooper is denying that he and Ohio Governor and former Republican GOP presidential candidate John Kasich are exploring a possible unity party presidential bid in 2020. The speculation comes from national media sources, including CNN, which say Hickenlooper would run for Vice President. As 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland reports, Colorado's Democratic governor says he isn't ready to make any pledges.
- The Colorado State Fair officially gets underway today. Livestock and produce competitions, entertainment and carnival rides as well as vendors and more all converge on the fairgrounds in Pueblo. The Fair runs through Labor Day.