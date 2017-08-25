Friday Newscast, 8/25/17, 8:04 a.m.

Newscast for Friday, August 25, 2017, 8:04 a.m.:
- Colorado's Democratic governor and Republican attorney general are telling U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the state's marijuana industry is working, and can work better with federal collaboration. Gov. John Hickenlooper and Attorney General Cynthia Coffman say Colorado has adopted measures to crack down on illegal pot cultivation and pot diversion to other states.
- The man facing nearly 180 charges for the 2015 shootings at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs appeared in court again yesterday, and was again deemed incompetent to stand trial. Robert Dear will return to the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, with another court date scheduled for the end of November.
- The first football game at Colorado State University’s new on-campus stadium is tomorrow. More than 40,000 people are expected to attend...