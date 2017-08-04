Friday Newscast, 8/4/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, August 4, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- The state commission tasked with looking into passenger rail on Colorado's Front Range is getting to work. The goal is to present draft legislation to lawmakers by December 1st...
- The head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, is expected to tour the Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado. That's where workers with the agency inadvertently triggered a spill of three million gallons of wastewater in 2015k. The EPA designated the mine and nearly 50 other sites in the area a Superfund district last year. Governor John Hickenlooper, Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet, and Representative Scott Tipton are planning to be there as well, and to hold a town hall afterwards.