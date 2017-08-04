Friday Newscast, August 4, 2017, 5:32pm.

Newscast for Friday, August 4, 2017, 5:32pm:
- The head of the Environmental Protection Agency toured the site of an old gold mine in southwestern Colorado where workers with the agency accidentally triggered the spill of wastewater two years ago. 91.5 KRCC's Andrea Chalfin has more...
- Former Fountain resident and World War I soldier Sergeant Keith Lacey will be posthumously awarded medals tomorrow, including the Silver Star and a Purple Heart. A Fort Carson spokesperson says Lacey enlisted in the Army in May 1917 and arrived in France later that year. He was wounded in May 1918, but remained on the battlefield until the end of the war, and honorably discharged in 1919. Lacey died in 1977.