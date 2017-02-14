Front Range Rail Study Passes First Legislative Hurdle

  • Congestion along I-25 is one of the reasons legislators are looking at the feasibility of creating a Front Range passenger rail line.
A proposal to study whether it's viable to create passenger rail from southern Colorado to Fort Collins has cleared its first hurdle at the state legislature.

Senate Bill 153 would expand a commission that was set up to preserve the existing Amtrak Southwest Chief line in southern Colorado. Now the state wants to consider Front Range rail and extend that existing line.

Democratic Senator Leroy Garcia of Pueblo is one of the main sponsors of the bipartisan bill.

"Look, we talk a lot about supporting rural communities in Colorado," said Garcia.

Garcia says the bill would do that and connect the urban core.

Trinidad Mayor Phil Rico testified at the hearing that the measure would boost visitors to his town and ease the state's traffic congestion.

"You know there's going to be a huge expansion of population over the next several years from what I understand, and it's going to just crowd the I-25 corridor," said Rico.

There were some concerns about whether something like this would be financially feasible depending on how much money the state would have to chip in.

The measure now heads to the Senate Finance Committee. 

Capitol Coverage is a collaborative public policy reporting project, providing news and analysis to communities across Colorado for more than a decade. Fifteen public radio stations participate in Capitol Coverage from throughout Colorado.

