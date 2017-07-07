'Get A Grip': Clinton Campaign Chairman Responds To Trump Saying He's Talk Of G-20

President Trump tweeted some unexpected news Friday morning from the G-20 Summit underway in Hamburg, Germany: "Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and CIA. Disgraceful!" Trump wrote.

There is a lot on the agenda at the global economic conference — including trade, climate, and Trump's own meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin — so it came as a surprise that world leaders at the economic forum might be discussing Podesta, the man who served as Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman in 2016.

In fact, in a string of tweets in response to Trump, Podesta — mincing no words — seemed surprised, too.

Trump's account conflated a few details. Podesta's emails were indeed compromised by hackers connected to Russia's intelligence agencies, but they were not on the Democratic National Committee's server.

Plus, as Clinton's campaign chairman, Podesta was not involved with the DNC's decision not to turn over its hacked servers to federal investigators. And the CIA, which spies on foreign governments, is not investigating the cyber intrusions during the 2016 campaign — that's the FBI.

But the CIA, like the FBI and other U.S. intelligence agencies, did conclude the hacking was the work of the Russian government, even if Trump continues to have his doubts.

