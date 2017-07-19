Get to Know the Bands Playing this Year's Blues Under the Bridge Festival

By 91.5 KRCC Music 24 minutes ago
  • The Blind Boys of Alabama
    The Blind Boys of Alabama
    via http://www.blindboys.com

91.5 KRCC's 11th Annual Blues Under the Bridge Festival is just around the corner. This year's festival brings some fantastic national and local acts to the stage, and in this segment from the latest episode of Air Check, we offer a preview of the great music coming to BUTB Saturday, July 29th. 

Blind Boys of Alabama

Blind Boys of Alabama
Credit Cameron Witting

The Blind Boys of Alabama are American blues legends. As a band, they've been playing in one configuration or another since 1939. In that time, they've won five Grammies and played everywhere from Civil Rights Era benefits for Martin Luther King Jr. to Carnegie Hall. 

Still led by founding member, Jimmy Carter, the Blind Boys of Alabama keep the tradition of gospel blues alive with their powerful recordings and performances.

The Paladins 

The Paladins

The Paladins have been honing their energetic rockabilly sound since the early 1980s. With their danceable rhythms, plucky stand-up bass, and blistering guitar licks, The Paladins hearken back to the early days of rock and roll, but they put their own twist on that classic sound. 

In addition to Blues Under the Bridge, The Paladins will also be playing a pre-festival show at the Gold Room. Tickets are free for the first 100 BUTB festival pass holders. More information available here.

Bob Corritore and Big Jon Atkinson

Bob Corritore
Credit Dragin Tasic

Bob Corritore plays the blues harmonica like few others. He's lent his evocative, warbling harp melodies to songs by musical legends like RL Burnside, Pinetop Perkins, Ike Turner, and many others, and received a Blues Music Award for his own album, Bob Corritore & Friends / Harmonica Blues in 2012. 

At Blues Under the Bridge, he'll be joined by Big Jon Atkinson. Still under 30, Atkinson has already made a mark in the blues world, playing with some of the biggest names in the business. 

Corritore and Atkinson will also be playing a pre-festival show at the Gold Room. Tickets are free for the first 100 BUTB festival pass holders. More information available here.

  Erica Brown with the Movers and Shakers 

Erica Brown
Credit via http://www.ericabrownentertainment.com/

Colorado-based musician Erica Brown has built a national reputation on the strength of her powerful voice. Over the course of her career, she's shared the stage with such greats as B.B. King, Al Green, Tab Benoit, and many others.

Last year Brown was featured on Way Down Inside, an album by Big Head Todd's "Big Head Blues Club" project, and a favorite of 91.5 KRCC staff.

Mike Clark and Sugar Sounds

Mike Clark
Credit Kevin Ihle

Local favorites Mike Clark and Sugar Sounds will get things started at this year's festival. Mike Clark made a name for himself in southern Colorado as a member of the Pueblo-based americana outfit, the Haunted Windchimes. With Sugar Sounds, he's gone electric, and tapped a delightful vein of retro-soul inspiration.

Accompanied by a cast of talented Colorado musicians, Clark croons his way through catchy tunes that simultaneously evoke a bygone era and a contemporary sound all his own. 

Tags: 
91.5 KRCC Music
Air Check
Blues Under the Bridge
Blues

Related Content

Tune into 91.5 KRCC Music with Vicky to Win Dwight Yoakam Tickets

By 3 hours ago
Emily Joyce

Tune into 91.5 KRCC Music next Monday through Thursday July 24th-27 for your chance to win Dwight Yoakam tickets at the Pikes Peak Center.   The first person to call the station when Vicky plays a Dwight Yoakam song between 7pm and 10pm will win a pair of tickets to the concert on August 2nd.   Four days, four songs, four pair of tickets - be listening!

BJ Estares and Route 61 Priming Blues Under the Bridge Week

By Jul 12, 2017
Route 61

 

BJ Estares And Route 61 will be priming the pump for Blues Under the Bridge Week with a dinner show at Whole Foods Cafe on Wednesday July 19th.

Following BJ Estares on Wednesday the 26th, Jeremy Vasquez and the Survivors will be playing Ivywild, the Paladins will play the Gold Room on Thursday the 27th, and Bob Corritore and Big Jon Atkinson will take over the Gold Room on Friday night July 28th. Pre-festival and full festival details are online at BluesUnderTheBridge.org.

Nina de Freitas, Black Pegasus, America's Birthday Music, and BUTB '17 on Air Check

By , & Jun 30, 2017
Steven De La Roche

July is America’s birthday month, and on this episode of Air Check we get a hint of Vicky’s playlist for 4th of July celebrations; Jake talks with Roberto Houston of Black Pegasus about his rapping career; local musician Nina de Freitas joins us for an in-studio performance and interview; we look ahead to the 11th Annual Blues Under the Bridge festival on July 29th, 2017; and we share our favorite new releases from the past month.

91.5 KRCC Music Presents Tomas Pagan Motta and in/PLANES in Concert

By Jul 12, 2017
Clarissa Villondo / brightestyoungthings.com

Join us for an Inaugural 91.5 KRCC Music Event with Tomas Pagan Motta, and in/PLANES at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center.

This is a free show for 91.5 KRCC Music fans on Friday evening August 11th at 7pm  and seating is limited - RSVP through the Fine Arts Center box office limit two per reservation please.