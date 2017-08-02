Get to Know Tomás Pagán Motta and in/PLANES - Coming This Month to the Fine Arts Center

On Friday, August 11th, join 91.5 KRCC for a FREE concert in the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Music Room featuring Tomás Pagán Motta and in/PLANES. RSVP now at the Fine Arts Center website to claim your ticket - space is limited!

Tomás Pagán Motta and in/PLANES are longtime favorites of 91.5 KRCC DJs, and we've had the pleasure of sharing their music on our show Air Check numerous times over the years.

Tomás Pagán Motta

Pagán Motta is a singer/songwriter from Washington, D.C. who first captured our ears in 2015 with his self-titled debut album. On it, his soaring vocals and subtle, cello-inflected Americana arrangements blended to perfection, creating one of our favorite releases of that year.

Now, Pagán Motta has a new album, Living a Lie, which has already found its way into heavy rotation here at 91.5 KRCC.

On an episode of Air Check from December, 2016, music director Vicky Gregor selected a song from Living a Lie -- which was then forthcoming -- for our critics roundtable, and discussed what she loves about Pagán Motta's music:

Vicky selects a song from Tomas Pagan Motta's latest release, Living a Lie, for the critics roundtable on a recent episode of 91.5 KRCC's Air Check.

Pagán Motta will be kicking off his tour in support of Living a Lie with the show here at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center.

in/PLANES

Inaiah Lujan and Desirae Garcia have long been familiar to music fans in Southern Colorado as founders and core members of the Pueblo-based Americana band, The Haunted Windchimes. With in/PLANES, the duo has set out in a new direction, crafting gorgeous "vintage pop" songs built around exceptional vocal harmonies and mellow guitar lines.

We hosted Lujan and Garcia in the 91.5 KRCC studio in 2016, shortly after the band was formed, for a performance and interview about the project:

An Interview and In-Studio Performance with in/PLANES from the April, 2016 episode of 91.5 KRCC's Air Check.

Keep your ears open for a new single from in/PLANES, "Hallways," set to be released 8/8/17, and catch in/PLANES live on 8/11/17.

This event will be held at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and is FREE and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30pm and there will be a meet a greet with the performers after the show. RSVP through the FAC website. Limit two per reservation please.