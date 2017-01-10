Gov. Hickenlooper Discusses Goals For One Of His Last Sessions

Listen to Bente Birkeland's interview with Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Governor John Hickenlooper is entering his second to last legislative session as governor. He said he's very aware of his time in office being limited, and that colored his discussion of his goals for the upcoming legislative session.

On his final two years as governor:

Hickenlooper: I don't worry about the legacy as much as I want to just get finished, or at least as close to finished as you can get on some of these things, the things that really matter.

On funding for roads and bridges being a top priority for him:

Hickenlooper: You know, I don't really care how we get the resources whether it's an increase in the gas taxes, an increase in the sales tax, an increase in the income tax. We're going to have to find some sort of new resources. I'm happy to sit down with the Republican leadership and say, "You show me where you want the resources to come from and I'm happy to support you." I think we're past the point where we can just kick the can down the road.

On how the divisive presidential race changes how he looks at the session:

Hickenlooper: We want to put a priority on trying to bring both sides of every issue together. Almost every issue, if it's still an issue that means you've got someone who is for it and someone who is against it. We want to try and see if we can build bridges, no one party, no one person has all the answers.

