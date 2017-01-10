Gov. Hickenlooper Discusses Goals For One Of His Last Sessions

By 49 minutes ago
  • Hickenlooper file photo

Governor John Hickenlooper is entering his second to last legislative session as governor. He said he's very aware of his time in office being limited, and that colored his discussion of his goals for the upcoming legislative session.

On his final two years as governor:

Hickenlooper: I don't worry about the legacy as much as I want to just get finished, or at least as close to finished as you can get on some of these things, the things that really matter.

On funding for roads and bridges being a top priority for him:

Hickenlooper: You know, I don't really care how we get the resources whether it's an increase in the gas taxes, an increase in the sales tax, an increase in the income tax. We're going to have to find some sort of new resources. I'm happy to sit down with the Republican leadership and say, "You show me where you want the resources to come from and I'm happy to support you." I think we're past the point where we can just kick the can down the road.

On how the divisive presidential race changes how he looks at the session:

Hickenlooper: We want to put a priority on trying to bring both sides of every issue together. Almost every issue, if it's still an issue that means you've got someone who is for it and someone who is against it. We want to try and see if we can build bridges, no one party, no one person has all the answers.

Capitol Coverage is a collaborative public policy reporting project, providing news and analysis to communities across Colorado for more than a decade. Fifteen public radio stations participate in Capitol Coverage from throughout Colorado.

Tags: 
John Hickenlooper
Colorado politics
2017 Colorado Legislative Session
Capitol Coverage
newsroom
Interview

Related Content

Colorado's New Speaker Of The House Talks Priorities For The 2017 Session

By Dec 27, 2016
Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Democratic Representative Crisanta Duran will serve as the top lawmaker in the state House of Representatives next session, leading the 65-member chamber as speaker of the house. She will also be the first Latina to serve in that role in state history.

Colorado's House Minority Leader Previews 2017 Session

By Dec 28, 2016
Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Republican Patrick Neville is only serving his second term in office, but he recently rose to the highest position in his caucus--House Minority Leader. Neville's selection comes as a surprise; Rep. Polly Lawrence, who has served in the legislature since 2012, was considered the heir apparent.

Sen. Grantham To Tackle Budget, Transportation In 2017 Session

By Jan 4, 2017
Courtesy of Kevin Grantham

Republican Sen. Kevin Grantham will lead the state Senate in 2017, where his party held onto its one-seat majority. Grantham is from Cañon City and represents District 2.  He says he's the first rural senate president in over four decades.

Senate Minority Leader Guzman Talks Election Losses And 2017 Goals

By Jan 5, 2017
Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Democratic Sen. Lucia Guzman, representing Denver in District 34, is the only legislative leader returning to her role, but it's something she didn't expect. Guzman said Democrats fully anticipated winning the majority in the Senate, but after the November election they are still one seat shy. The GOP holds a 18-17 seat advantage.

Three Things To Know About The 2017 Legislative Session

By Bente Birkeland Nov 15, 2016

Colorado’s lawmakers have selected their leaders for the 2017 legislative session, which begins in January. While the presidential race was marked by deep political divisions, Republicans and Democrats in Colorado are optimistic about working together.

Bente Birkeland sat down to talk shop with two other capitol reporters - Ed Sealover of the Denver Business Journal and Peter Marcus of The Durango Herald.

Colorado's State Lawmakers Hopeful For Next Legislative Session

By Nov 15, 2016

Nationally, the election of Donald Trump as the nation’s 45th president has many wondering about what comes next. In Colorado, the balance of power remains the same. State lawmakers are moving forward with their November calendar - mapping out their priorities for the upcoming legislative session - while trying to figure out what the new congress and administration will mean for state policies.