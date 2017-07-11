Hickenlooper Signs 'Climate Action' Executive Order, Says Colo. Will Enter U.S. Climate Alliance

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other climate goals.  Hickenlooper also says the state will join the U. S. Climate Alliance, which is a group of states looking to uphold the Paris Climate Accord.  President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris Accord earlier this year.

"As a state, we recognize that clean air is essential to a strong Colorado," the text of the order says.  "Clean air enhances the wondrous Eastern Plains and the great Colorado Rockies, and the basins and mesas beyond.  It is essential to our brand, our identity."

 

The executive order establishes the following goals, among others:

  • Reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions by more than 26 percent from 2005 levels by 2025;
  • Reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity sector by 25 percent by 2025 and 35 percent by 2030 from 2012 levels; and
  • Achieve electricity savings of two percent of total electricity sales per year by 2020.

Other goals include creating a statewide electric vehicle plan by 2018 and developing a greenhouse gas emissions tracking rule through the state's health department.

