I-25 "Gap" Designated as #1 Regional Priority

By 13 minutes ago
  • For 17 miles between Monument and Castle Rock, I-25 narrows to four lanes, two in each direction.
Local governments have formally designated widening parts of Interstate 25 as a top priority. The area of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock that narrows to four total lanes is known to local government leaders as the "gap." 

The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments has designated eliminating that gap as the region's number one priority.

Colorado Springs City Councilor Andy Pico chairs the PPACG board. He says the area of highway in question isn't actually within local governments' jurisdictions, but it causes inconveniences for the region's residents.

"There's only two lanes on each side," he says. "So if there's an accident, it tends to block things and backs up traffic a lot."

Pico says the designation calls on the State Legislature and the Colorado Department of Transportation to take action on the issue.

County Commissioner Sallie Clark and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers also mentioned the interstate in their respective States of the Region and addresses last year.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is looking to accelerate the process for improvements along the Interstate, with particular attention to this gap.  The department is holding a press conference Friday morning about it.

