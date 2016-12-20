Institute of Cannabis Research Launches at CSU-Pueblo

By Dec 20, 2016

The new Institute of Cannabis Research opens at Colorado State University - Pueblo
Credit courtesy Colorado State University - Pueblo

The new Institute of Cannabis Research at Colorado State University Pueblo recently launched with about $1.1 million in state and local funding.

Ten CSU faculty from different departments will lead cannabis research projects in 2017.  The studies are diverse, ranging from using hemp in 3D printing to the effect of cannabis on epilepsy.

ICR interim director Jen Mullen says they’ll also be looking at the effects of Pueblo’s rapidly expanding cannabis industry on the community.

"The Pueblo County Impact Study is really a collaborative effort between the county and the university to really answer the important questions that I think everybody in Pueblo is asking right now," says Mullen.

That includes research like how cannabis is affecting local economics, social services and water resources. They’ll also look at what kinds of buffer zones are needed between grow operations. CSU is planning a cannabis research conference in April.

The Pueblo Chieftain recently reported that Pueblo County has adopted stricter standards and regulations to control light, noise, odor and fencing at marijuana grow operations

Tags: 
cannabis
CSU-Pueblo
Institute of Cannabis Research
Pueblo
newsroom

Related Content

Three Industrial Hemp Seed Varieties Get State Approval

By Dec 14, 2016
Kristen Wyatt / Associated Press

Three varieties of industrial hemp seed are the first to attain certification from the state for widespread use.  They meet the requirements to produce mature plants with less than 0.3% THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.