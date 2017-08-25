Kasich-Hickenlooper 2020 Presidential Ticket? Not So Fast, Says Hickenlooper

Governor John Hickenlooper is denying that he and Ohio Governor and former Republican GOP presidential candidate John Kasich are exploring a possible unity party presidential bid in 2020. The speculation comes from national media sources, including CNN, which say Hickenlooper would run for Vice President.

Colorado's Democratic governor, term limited next year, says he isn't ready to make any pledges. Hickenlooper was in Telluride this week to discuss rural economic vitality and told member station KOTO that he’s not ready to commit to future plans.

"The moment I start talking about well, what am I going to do--am I going to run for Senate or President or something in 2020? The minute I talk about that and form a PAC than not only am I distracted but all the people that work with me become distracted," said Hickenlooper.

He says he wants to know he gave the Governor’s office all he had, and even used his personal Twitter account to downplay the rumors.

1/3 Odd & funny that people expect a political marriage when 2 people from different parties work together… — John Hickenlooper (@hickforco) August 25, 2017

2/3 Kasich is dapper & worldly, but knows nada about brewing beer. Loving the attention on our bipartisan work… — John Hickenlooper (@hickforco) August 25, 2017

3/3 …but no ulterior motive. Not a unity ticket, just working with a new friend on hard compromises. — John Hickenlooper (@hickforco) August 25, 2017

The CNN report says the pair has "entertained the idea" of a ticket, but that the organization's source, "cautioned it has only been casually talked about." Meanwhile, he and Kasich continue to work together on policy issues such as health care and immigration.

Locally, Hickenlooper says expanding broadband will be a major focus for his final legislative session.

