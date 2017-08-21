Live Blog: Total Solar Eclipse Crosses The U.S.

It is indeed dark during the day as a total solar eclipse makes its way from Oregon to South Carolina. Eleven states are in the path of total darkness.

Southern Colorado isn't quite in the "path of totality," but that doesn't mean we'll miss the show. For more on what we can expect in our region, check out 91.5 KRCC's coverage and take a look at this handy online tool which shows how the eclipse will look, minute-by-minute, in the sky above Colorado Springs.

For updates from NPR journalists across America covering the eclipse today, follow along in the live blog below!

