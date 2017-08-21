Live Blog: Total Solar Eclipse Crosses The U.S.

By Newsroom 1 hour ago
  • Solar Eclipse - November 13, 2012.
    Courtesy of Romeo Durscher / NASA

It is indeed dark during the day as a total solar eclipse makes its way from Oregon to South Carolina. Eleven states are in the path of total darkness.

Southern Colorado isn't quite in the "path of totality," but that doesn't mean we'll miss the show. For more on what we can expect in our region, check out 91.5 KRCC's coverage and take a look at this handy online tool which shows how the eclipse will look, minute-by-minute, in the sky above Colorado Springs. 

For updates from NPR journalists across America covering the eclipse today, follow along in the live blog below! 

Loading...

Here Comes The Eclipse: How Will Midwest Livestock, Crops React?

By Aug 17, 2017

During the Aug. 21 solar eclipse, spectators will turn their eyes upward to see the moon pass in front of the sun.

But many Midwest scientists will turn their eyes and cameras to the plants and animals here on the ground. And they're not sure what will happen.

Looking Up: Extra, Extra! Hear All About The Solar Eclipse...

By Aug 18, 2017
S. Habbal, M. Druckmuller, and P. Aniol / nasa.gov

In this Looking Up Extra Edition, Mike Procell interviews Hal Bidlack in anticipation of the total solar eclipse coming up August 21, 2017. There's also some additional information on events related to the solar eclipse that are happening in the Colorado Springs area that day.

Looking Up: In Search Of Totality...

By Hal Bidlack Jul 24, 2017
nasa.gov

This week on Looking Up Hal advises us on some of the best 'nearby' locations to catch the total solar eclipse on August 21st, 2017.  

Two weeks ago, in the first of several Looking Up episodes dedicated to the upcoming solar eclipse, I talked about how to safely view the partial eclipse here in Southern Colorado. In today’s episode, I want to urge you to get out of town! In other words, drive a few hours to see this stunning celestial event that most people won’t see in an entire lifetime.