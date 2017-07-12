Local Artist Nina de Freitas Dazzles on Debut EP 'Spinning Towards the Edge'

By 2 minutes ago
  • Album art from 'Spinning Towards the Edge'
    Album art from 'Spinning Towards the Edge'
    Steven De La Roche

Nina de Freitas is no stranger to the music business. Her father, Carlinhos Brown, is a popular Brazilian recording artist with several Latin Grammies and an Oscar nomination to his name. Her mother is a musician as well. Born in Brazil, de Freitas moved with her mom to the US at age 3, and has spent much of her life in Colorado. 

De Freitas says she's been playing and writing music for as long as she can remember, but only this summer released her first EP, Spinning Towards The EdgeIt's a tour-de-force of powerful, guitar-driven songs of heartbreak and lover's regret. Sonically, it's reminiscent of the aching splendor of the late Jeff Buckley's work, a musician whom she cites as a major influence. 

"I've been listening to Jeff Buckley since I was a child," says de Freitas. "He was a great writer, incredible vocalist, great melody writer. I really immersed myself in his music."

Like Buckley, de Freitas has a remarkable vocal range, which she uses to great effect on Spinning Towards The Edge. But she says learning to embrace that voice took time.

Nina de Freitas in-studio at 91.5 KRCC.
Credit Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

"As I've gotten older and more bold, it's come more with increased confidence rather than increased learning or technique," she says. "When I was younger, I thought my voice was too different, and it didn't sound like what I'd hear on the radio ... but as the years have gone by I've come to embrace it for what it is, and I'm grateful for it."

While Spinning Towards The Edge is de Freitas' first solo effort, her voice can also be heard on some other high profile releases from recent years. She collaborated with her father on the soundtrack for the animated film, Rio 2, and also lent vocals to a track by electronic artist Slow Magic. 

But she says her new EP is a more personal than anything she's released before. It was also 5 years in the making. 

"It feels good [now that the album is out]," she says. "I had a few moments of terror, where I thought to myself, 'oh this is out, and there's nothing I can do about it, and whoever wants to hear it can hear it.' It felt as if I had published my personal journals for the world to read ... But I've gotten really good feedback ... I've gotten some really lovely notes of people saying how deeply it has touched them, and that's why I'm doing this ... bottom line, I just want to serve people."

Listen to Nina de Freitas performing her songs "I Was In Love With You" and "Always Wait," as well as an interview with the artist, in the player above.

For more from this month's episode of Air Check, click here. 

Tags: 
91.5 KRCC Music
91.5 KRCC Local Stories
Air Check
Local Music

Related Content

Flux Capacitor and PPLD Team Up in New Downtown Arts Space

By Jul 11, 2017
Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

Members of the Colorado Springs arts and music community are celebrating a new partnership between the Pikes Peak Library District and local DIY arts groups. Among them is Flux Capacitor, a popular local warehouse music venue, which was shuttered in December due to fire code violations.

Through the partnership, Flux Capacitor, or "The Flux,” and others will be able to host concerts and events in the Knights of Columbus Hall, a historic building owned by PPLD, located west of the downtown library at 25 W Kiowa St. The building has been largely unused for years. 

Nina de Freitas, Black Pegasus, America's Birthday Music, and BUTB '17 on Air Check

By , & Jun 30, 2017
Steven De La Roche

July is America’s birthday month, and on this episode of Air Check we get a hint of Vicky’s playlist for 4th of July celebrations; Jake talks with Roberto Houston of Black Pegasus about his rapping career; local musician Nina de Freitas joins us for an in-studio performance and interview; we look ahead to the 11th Annual Blues Under the Bridge festival on July 29th, 2017; and we share our favorite new releases from the past month.

Time is Running Out to Purchase your 91.5 KRCC Blues Under the Bridge Tickets

By Jul 6, 2017

If you haven't yet purchased your tickets to our Blues Under the Bridge festival happening on July 29th, time is running out!

On Saturday, July 29th, the 11th Annual 91.5 KRCC Blues Under the Bridge Festival will feature five-time Grammy Award Winners the Blind Boys of Alabama, the Paladins, Bob Corritore and Big Jon Atkinson, Erica Brown with Movers and Shakers, and Mike Clark and Sugarsounds. 