Looking Up: Extra, Extra! Hear All About The Solar Eclipse...

Hal gives us the lowdown on the total solar eclipse happening 8/21/17

In this Looking Up Extra Edition, Mike Procell interviews Hal Bidlack in anticipation of the total solar eclipse coming up August 21, 2017. There's also some additional information on events related to the solar eclipse that are happening in the Colorado Springs area that day.

The first Great American Eclipse in nearly a century takes to the skies Aug. 21st. Colorado will have 90 percent visibility of the coast-to-coast phenomenon. Visitors and residents will have the opportunity to take advantage of activities like eclipse hikes, viewing parties and stellar trivia. Stop into the Colorado Springs Visitor Center located at 515 S. Cascade Ave. to pick up a free pair of ISO international standard viewing glasses while supplies last.

Catamount Institute – Watch the partial eclipse take place over the course of three hours at the Catamount Institute’s viewing party in Sondermann Park. Viewing glasses will be available and visitors will have the chance to craft an eclipse viewer.

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum – Stop by this downtown museum during the eclipse for a drop-in craft and activity to learn more about the “Great American Eclipse.”

Cheyenne Mountain State Park – Take a guided hike during the first half of the eclipse on Raccoon Ridge and Boulder Run trails. Hikes will end at the park’s amphitheater where the maximum unobstructed coverage of the sun can be viewed. Eclipse glasses will be available at the park while supplies last.

503W – Test space-themed trivia skills with dinner and a beverage at restaurant 503W after the eclipse.

Space Foundation Discovery Center – Join the Space Foundation Discovery Center’s eclipse viewing party and enjoy half-price admission, telescopes for viewing and live feeds from different U.S. total solar eclipse locations. Viewing tips here.

Florissant Fossil Beds – Join park staff to celebrate the partial solar eclipse and learn how to safely view the eclipse by making pinhole cameras.

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum – The Victor Lowell Thomas Museum will be offering eclipse-safe sunglasses to visitors who purchase admission to the museum, make a $10 gift shop purchase or become a museum member. Available while supplies last.