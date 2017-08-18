Looking Up: Extra, Extra! Hear All About The Solar Eclipse...

By 28 minutes ago

Wow, nice, eh?
Credit S. Habbal, M. Druckmuller, and P. Aniol / nasa.gov

In this Looking Up Extra Edition, Mike Procell interviews Hal Bidlack in anticipation of the total solar eclipse coming up August 21, 2017. There's also some additional information on events related to the solar eclipse that are happening in the Colorado Springs area that day.

The first Great American Eclipse in nearly a century takes to the skies Aug. 21st. Colorado will have 90 percent visibility of the coast-to-coast phenomenon. Visitors and residents will have the opportunity to take advantage of activities like eclipse hikes, viewing parties and stellar trivia. Stop into the Colorado Springs Visitor Center located at 515 S. Cascade Ave. to pick up a free pair of ISO international standard viewing glasses while supplies last.

 

Catamount Institute  Watch the partial eclipse take place over the course of three hours at the Catamount Institute’s viewing party in Sondermann Park. Viewing glasses will be available and visitors will have the chance to craft an eclipse viewer.

 

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum  Stop by this downtown museum during the eclipse for a drop-in craft and activity to learn more about the “Great American Eclipse.”

 

Cheyenne Mountain State Park  Take a guided hike during the first half of the eclipse on Raccoon Ridge and Boulder Run trails. Hikes will end at the park’s amphitheater where the maximum unobstructed coverage of the sun can be viewed. Eclipse glasses will be available at the park while supplies last.

 

503W  Test space-themed trivia skills with dinner and a beverage at restaurant 503W after the eclipse.

 

Space Foundation Discovery Center  Join the Space Foundation Discovery Center’s eclipse viewing party and enjoy half-price admission, telescopes for viewing and live feeds from different U.S. total solar eclipse locations. Viewing tips here.

 

Florissant Fossil Beds Join park staff to celebrate the partial solar eclipse and learn how to safely view the eclipse by making pinhole cameras.

 

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum – The Victor Lowell Thomas Museum will be offering eclipse-safe sunglasses to visitors who purchase admission to the museum, make a $10 gift shop purchase or become a museum member. Available while supplies last.

 

 

Tags: 
Hal Bidlack
Looking Up
solar eclipse
csastro.org

Related Content

Looking Up: Me And My Shadows...

By Hal Bidlack Aug 14, 2017
NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization Studio / nasa.gov

This week on Looking Up Hal has some advice for those observers not in the path of totality of the upcoming solar eclipse on August 21st. In other words, what to expect during a partial solar eclipse.

We are only a week away from that rare and beautiful astronomical wonder, a solar eclipse. If you’ve decided not to drive up to Wyoming or western Nebraska next Monday, let me give you a couple of tips on how to look at the partial eclipse visible in southern Colorado, and what you are going to see.

Looking Up: In Search Of Totality...

By Hal Bidlack Jul 24, 2017
nasa.gov

This week on Looking Up Hal advises us on some of the best 'nearby' locations to catch the total solar eclipse on August 21st, 2017.  

Two weeks ago, in the first of several Looking Up episodes dedicated to the upcoming solar eclipse, I talked about how to safely view the partial eclipse here in Southern Colorado. In today’s episode, I want to urge you to get out of town! In other words, drive a few hours to see this stunning celestial event that most people won’t see in an entire lifetime.

Looking Up: Slippin' Into Darkness...

By Bruce Bookout Aug 7, 2017
nasa.gov

This week on Looking Up Bruce Bookout continues our series of episodes regarding the upcoming total solar eclipse on August 21st, 2017.

We continue our series preparing for the solar eclipse. Let’s take a look at how older cultures viewed this celestial event.

An eclipse is always a disruption of the established order.  Cultures depend on the sun's movement because of its predictability; It is regular, dependable, tamper proof. And then, all of a sudden. . . the sun vanishes into darkness.  