Looking Up: Me And My Shadows...

By Hal Bidlack 11 minutes ago

A view of the United States during the total solar eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017, showing the umbra (black oval), penumbra (concentric shaded ovals) and path of totality (red). This version includes images of the sun, showing its appearance in a number of locations, each oriented to the local horizon.
Credit NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization Studio / nasa.gov

This week on Looking Up Hal has some advice for those observers not in the path of totality of the upcoming solar eclipse on August 21st. In other words, what to expect during a partial solar eclipse.

We are only a week away from that rare and beautiful astronomical wonder, a solar eclipse. If you’ve decided not to drive up to Wyoming or western Nebraska next Monday, let me give you a couple of tips on how to look at the partial eclipse visible in southern Colorado, and what you are going to see.

First off, let’s be VERY clear. There is absolutely, positively NO safe way to look directly at a partial solar eclipse. Don’t do it, period. Have I been clear enough? Don’t look directly at the Sun without proper protection! I mean it!

But if you’ve obtained a set of specially made eclipse goggles, you can test them out now by looking up at the Sun. You’ll be a bit surprised, I bet, at how tiny the disk of the Sun really is. Sometimes when the Sun is low, atmospheric distortions can make it appear larger than it really is. Use those goggle to watch the Moon start to take a nip out of the Sun’s disk about 20 minutes after 10am. The entire eclipse will last about 2 ¼ hours. I’ll have more specifics next week.

If you don’t have a set of eclipse goggles, you can see something remarkable by looking down at the shadow of leaves on the ground during the eclipse. You’ll notice they get very strangely shaped. I won’t spoil the fun, but get ready for some weird shadows.

If you’d like to take a closer look at the Sun or any of the wonderful and amazing things in the sky, please visit csastro.org for a link to information on our monthly meetings and our free public star parties.

Tags: 
Looking Up
csastro.org
Hal Bidlack
solar eclipse

Related Content

Looking Up: In Search Of Totality...

By Hal Bidlack Jul 24, 2017
nasa.gov

This week on Looking Up Hal advises us on some of the best 'nearby' locations to catch the total solar eclipse on August 21st, 2017.  

Two weeks ago, in the first of several Looking Up episodes dedicated to the upcoming solar eclipse, I talked about how to safely view the partial eclipse here in Southern Colorado. In today’s episode, I want to urge you to get out of town! In other words, drive a few hours to see this stunning celestial event that most people won’t see in an entire lifetime.

Looking Up: If It Looks Like A Duck...

By Hal Bidlack Jul 17, 2017
Credit & Copyright: Jean-Charles Cuillandre (CFHT), Hawaiian Starlight, CFHT / nasa.gov

This week on Looking Up we go hunting with Hal for one of the tightest and brightest of the open clusters in the sky , the Wild Duck Cluster.

It’s Duck Season! If you are a hunter, or watched a certain cartoon growing up, you’ve heard those words before. But I’m not talking about any terrestrial feathered friends, but rather the very remarkable and beautiful Wild Duck Cluster, now soaring in the southern Colorado sky.

Looking Up: Do Try This At Home (But Safety First!)

By Hal Bidlack Jul 10, 2017
nasa.gov

This week on Looking Up we get the first of several episodes that will be dedicated to the total solar eclipse coming in August.  

One of the most remarkable things that can happen to the skies over the Untied States will take place next month, and so I want to give you a heads up so you can be ready. On the morning of August 21st, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the country! 

Looking Up: Zeta O' Brother Where Art Thou?

By Hal Bidlack Jul 3, 2017
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA

This week on Looking Up Hal  reveals an 'inconvenient truth'. 

Can I tell you the dirty little secret of the nonsense known as astrology? Turns out, there are not actually 12 signs of the Zodiac, but rather 13. Yup, the Sun moves through 13 constellations each year, not 12, so astrologers just pretend that the constellation of Ophiuchus doesn’t exist. 

Looking Up: Messier's Mistake

By Hal Bidlack Jun 26, 2017
wikipedia

This week on Looking Up we learn the whereabouts of Messier's missing galaxy.

All June we’ve been talking about cool galaxies that are part of the Virgo Super-Cluster, and are visible in Southern Colorado skies right now. Let’s keep up that theme for this last June episode, but let’s add a twist, seemingly taken from the pages of a TV crime drama – the Missing Galaxy of Messier! 