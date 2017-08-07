Looking Up: Slippin' Into Darkness...

By Bruce Bookout 49 minutes ago

A total solar eclipse, which is when the Moon completely covers the Sun, will occur across 14 states in the continental U.S. on Aug 21, 2017.
Credit nasa.gov

This week on Looking Up Bruce Bookout continues our series of episodes regarding the upcoming total solar eclipse on August 21st, 2017.

We continue our series preparing for the solar eclipse. Let’s take a look at how older cultures viewed this celestial event.

An Eclipse is always a disruption of the established order.  Cultures depend on the sun's movement because of its predictability; It is regular, dependable, tamper proof. And then, all of a sudden. . .the sun vanishes into darkness.  

The meaning depends on the culture.  Some see it as a time of terror, while others look at a solar eclipse as part of the natural order that deserves respect, or as a time of reflection and reconciliation.

Many cultures explain solar eclipses as a time when demons or animals consume the sun; the Vikings saw a pair of sky wolves chasing the sun for food. In Vietnam, a frog or a toad eats the moon or the sun. The earliest word for eclipse in Chinese, shih, means "to eat”

Other myths tell of deception and theft to explain the sun's disappearance; Korean mythology describes fire dogs that try to steal the sun.

The ancient Inuit peoples believed that the Sun and Moon were gods. During a solar eclipse they left their places in the sky to “see how things were doing” on Earth.

The Navajo regard the cosmic order of the universe as being all about balance where an eclipse is just part of nature's law. They pause to acknowledge that this time is special and reflect on the cosmic order.

It’s refreshing to see that some cultures didn’t let this event cast a shadow on their view of the cosmos.

Looking Up
Bruce Bookout
csastro.org
solar eclipse

Looking Up: In Search Of Totality...

By Hal Bidlack Jul 24, 2017
nasa.gov

This week on Looking Up Hal advises us on some of the best 'nearby' locations to catch the total solar eclipse on August 21st, 2017.  

Two weeks ago, in the first of several Looking Up episodes dedicated to the upcoming Solar Eclipse, I talked about how to safely view the partial eclipse here in Southern Colorado. In today’s episode, I want to urge you to get out of town! In other words, drive a few hours to see this stunning celestial event that most people won’t see in an entire lifetime.

Looking Up: If It Looks Like A Duck...

By Hal Bidlack Jul 17, 2017
Credit & Copyright: Jean-Charles Cuillandre (CFHT), Hawaiian Starlight, CFHT / nasa.gov

This week on Looking Up we go hunting with Hal for one of the tightest and brightest of the open clusters in the sky , the Wild Duck Cluster.

It’s Duck Season! If you are a hunter, or watched a certain cartoon growing up, you’ve heard those words before. But I’m not talking about any terrestrial feathered friends, but rather the very remarkable and beautiful Wild Duck Cluster, now soaring in the southern Colorado sky.

Looking Up: Do Try This At Home (But Safety First!)

By Hal Bidlack Jul 10, 2017
nasa.gov

This week on Looking Up we get the first of several episodes that will be dedicated to the total solar eclipse coming in August.  

One of the most remarkable things that can happen to the skies over the Untied States will take place next month, and so I want to give you a heads up so you can be ready. On the morning of August 21st, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the country! 

Looking Up: Zeta O' Brother Where Art Thou?

By Hal Bidlack Jul 3, 2017
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA

This week on Looking Up Hal  reveals an 'inconvenient truth'. 

Can I tell you the dirty little secret of the nonsense known as astrology? Turns out, there are not actually 12 signs of the Zodiac, but rather 13. Yup, the Sun moves through 13 constellations each year, not 12, so astrologers just pretend that the constellation of Ophiuchus doesn’t exist. 

Looking Up: Messier's Mistake

By Hal Bidlack Jun 26, 2017
wikipedia

This week on Looking Up we learn the whereabouts of Messier's missing galaxy.

All June we’ve been talking about cool galaxies that are part of the Virgo Super-Cluster, and are visible in Southern Colorado skies right now. Let’s keep up that theme for this last June episode, but let’s add a twist, seemingly taken from the pages of a TV crime drama – the Missing Galaxy of Messier! 