Looking Up: What's In A Name? That Which We Call Sargas...

By Hal Bidlack 1 hour ago

The mighty Scorpion rises!
Credit M. Procell

This week on Looking Up Hal tells the strange tale of a star located in the tail of the scorpion.

Have you ever had that “dead inside” feeling? Not too peppy? If so, you may have something in common with the very interesting star, Sargas. Also known as Theta Scorpii, Sargas is the third brightest star in the constellation Scorpius. It is the southern-most star in the constellation, forming the bottom of the scorpion’s tail, just before it curls back up to the north. 

Sargas means, well, we don’t know. The name is thought to be Sumerian, but no-one really knows what it means. And that’s too bad, because at 20 times the size of our Sun, and spinning at 50 times faster, Sargas is a very freaky place. At its core is dead helium – in that the star has run out of hydrogen to fuse into helium, and only the fused helium core remains. As it marches down the star evolutionary chart, Sargas will swell up to become a red giant, at least five times bigger than it is now. When it does that, the helium at the core will start to fuse into carbon and oxygen, and Sargas will become a huge White Dwarf star. So, keep an eye on Sargas, it’s about to have a serious waistline problem.

If you’d like to take a closer look at Sargas or any of the wonderful and amazing things in the sky, please visit csastro.org for a link to information on our monthly meetings and our free public star parties.

Keep looking up...

csastro.org
Hal Bidlack
Looking Up

Related Content

Looking Up: Do Try This At Home (But Safety First!)

By Hal Bidlack Jul 10, 2017
nasa.gov

This week on Looking Up we get the first of several episodes that will be dedicated to the total solar eclipse coming in August.  

One of the most remarkable things that can happen to the skies over the Untied States will take place next month, and so I want to give you a heads up so you can be ready. On the morning of August 21st, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the country! 

Looking Up: Zeta O' Brother Where Art Thou?

By Hal Bidlack Jul 3, 2017
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA

This week on Looking Up Hal  reveals an 'inconvenient truth'. 

Can I tell you the dirty little secret of the nonsense known as astrology? Turns out, there are not actually 12 signs of the Zodiac, but rather 13. Yup, the Sun moves through 13 constellations each year, not 12, so astrologers just pretend that the constellation of Ophiuchus doesn’t exist. 

Looking Up: Messier's Mistake

By Hal Bidlack Jun 26, 2017
wikipedia

This week on Looking Up we learn the whereabouts of Messier's missing galaxy.

All June we’ve been talking about cool galaxies that are part of the Virgo Super-Cluster, and are visible in Southern Colorado skies right now. Let’s keep up that theme for this last June episode, but let’s add a twist, seemingly taken from the pages of a TV crime drama – the Missing Galaxy of Messier! 

Looking Up: M98... Coming Soon To A Galaxy Near you

By Hal Bidlack Jun 19, 2017
R. Brent Tully (U. Hawaii) et al., SDvision, DP, CEA/Saclay / nasa.gov

This week on Looking Up we continue our trek through the Virgo Super Cluster of Galaxies. 

So far in June we’ve talked about a couple of very interesting galaxies visible in the southern Colorado skies. Let’s keep up the trend this week and explore the very pretty, very faint, and very strange galaxy known as Messier object number 98.   

Looking Up: Chain Gang

By Hal Bidlack Jun 5, 2017
Credit & Copyright: Piotrek Sadowski / nasa.gov

This week on Looking Up we link up with Hal to learn about the Markarian Chain of Galaxies.  

Some people like to wear chains. Some people like to wear really big chains. But in the Southern Colorado skies right now, you can see the biggest chain out there – Markarian’s Chain.