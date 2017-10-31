Manitou Springs Calling For Public Art Proposals To Fill Void Of Removed Trees

By 10 minutes ago
  • Manitou Avenue and Barker House, Manitou Springs.
    Manitou Avenue and Barker House, Manitou Springs.
    Carole Henson / Wikimedia Creative Commons

The City of Manitou Springs is calling on artists nationwide to submit proposals for a public art installation in the city. The winning proposal will receive up to 15,000 dollars from the city to pay for materials, manufacture, and installation of a durable, 3-dimensional piece of art. 

Community liason for the project, Juanita Canzoneri, says jurors from the Manitou Springs Arts Council will consider work in any style.

"[We're looking for] something to engage pedestrians and drivers alike, something that will beautify the area, and do what public art does, which is engage," she says.

The art will occupy space left vacant after the city removed several century-old oak trees on Canon Avenue in May, citing concerns over disease and ADA compliance on the nearby sidewalk. The removal was met by protest from some local residents. 

Canzoneri says the city hopes the public art can pay homage to the old oaks. 

"It’s kind of a way of honoring them – those trees," she says, by "filling that gap with some artwork."

Jurors from the Manitou Springs Arts Council will judge submissions and select finalists, and Manitou Springs City Council will choose a winner by the end of the year. The call for entry is open now, and proposals are due by November 15th. 

Tags: 
91.5 KRCC Local Stories
newsroom
Manitou Springs
Art

Related Content

Memorial Park Gets Nearly $1 Million For Improvements, Amenities

By 18 hours ago
Andrea Chalfin / 91.5 KRCC

Memorial Park in Colorado Springs is receiving the lion's share of the latest round of grants from the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, with an award of more than $925,000.  The park, just east of downtown, counts Prospect Lake, sports fields, and a cycling velodrome as part of its amenities, and hosts such community events as the hot air balloon Labor Day Lift-Off. 

Palmer Land Trust Gets Grant To Cultivate Next Generation Of Conservationists

By Oct 26, 2017
City of Colorado Springs

 

Great Outdoors Colorado, or GOCO, has awarded $60,750 to Colorado Springs-based conservation group, Palmer Land Trust. The grant will fund efforts to recruit a new generation into the cause of land conservation. 

On The Ballot: Colorado Springs Tries Again For Dedicated Stormwater Fee

By Oct 24, 2017
Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

For the second time in three years, stormwater is on the ballot in Colorado Springs. It's not an issue readily apparent until it rains, when small ponds often fill the streets of the city. It also presents a legal issue with the city's southern neighbor. A proposed fee, backed by the mayor and a majority of city council, would raise money to fund improvements and maintenance on the city's stormwater infrastructure. Proponents hope this effort will succeed where others have failed.