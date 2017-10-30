Monday Newscast, 10/20/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Monday, October 20, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:
- Improvements to Memorial Park in Colorado Springs are coming next year, thanks to a more than $925,000 grant from the Colorado Springs Health Foundation...
- Visits to Colorado resort towns may be slowing, but spending is not. The Denver Post reports sales-tax collections in Colorado resort towns notched another record this summer, marking five consecutive years of steadily increasing summer spending. Taxable summertime spending in destinations such as Aspen, Crested Butte and Telluride has soared anywhere from 26 percent to 59 percent since 2013. Colorado's 26 ski areas saw a slight dip in skier visits last season below the record-setting season of 2015-16.