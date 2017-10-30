Monday Newscast, 10/30/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Monday, October 30, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
- Memorial Park in Colorado Springs is receiving the lion's share of the latest round of grants funded with revenue from the city's lease of Memorial Hospital. 91.5 KRCC's Andrea Chalfin has more...
- Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old boy killed in a shooting during a violent weekend in Colorado Springs. About 100 people gathered last night and early this morning in the parking lot of a 24-hour Mexican restaurant where the teen was fatally shot and two others were wounded. That shooting happened several hours after two men and a woman were shot during a large house party about 3 miles away from the restaurant. Two of those three were hospitalized in critical and stable condition, while the third was listed in serious and stable condition at the time.