Monday Newscast, 11/06/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Monday, November 6, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
- Colorado and Washington state are marking five years since voters approved legalized recreational marijuana. During that time, it's grown to a multi-billion dollar industry, and has raised millions in state tax revenue for Colorado. Will Ralston is President of Single Point, a publicly traded holding company that works with the cannabis industry. He says although it used to resemble the Wild West, a lot has changed over the past five years...
- The endangered Colorado Pikeminnow is facing a new threat as efforts to help the fish recover continue. Officials say walleye have found their way into the Colorado River and are eating young pikeminnows. It's suspected that walleye found their way up the Colorado from Lake Powell. Colorado is working to make sure walleye are prevented from reaching the river by putting up screens to block them. And Utah officials have introduced sterile walleye into the river to inhibit the predator.