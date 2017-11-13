Monday Newscast, 11/13/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Monday, November 13, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
- Governor John Hickenlooper now says a state representative accused of sexual harassment at the capitol should step down. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- A clean-air advocate has filed a defamation suit against the city of Colorado Springs and several officials, alleging they tried to hurt her reputation after she spoke about pollution from a city-owned power plant. Leslie Weise of Monument filed suit today in Denver District Court. The Gazette said city officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The dispute began when Weise spoke to the Gazette about a report on air pollution. The report was supposed to be confidential but a court inadvertently released it to her. The city-owned electric utility asked the court to cite Weise for contempt. The utility eventually dropped its attempt to have Weise punished, and she dropped her request for the court to order the report to be made public.