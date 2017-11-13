Monday Newscast, 11/13/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Monday, November 13, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:
- A state legislator accused of sexually harassing a fellow lawmaker and other women says he's sorry for causing them pain. In his initial response to the allegations first reported by 91.5 KRCC statehouse reporter Bente Birkeland, Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock said he did not remember doing or saying anything inappropriate at a legislative party and said any accusers should file a legislative complaint against him rather than speaking to the media. Lebsock said later he'd come to realize that he had caused the women pain. The women say his apology is a good start but fault him for not taking responsibility for his actions.
- The Air Force Space Command is unveiling a new wall in dedication of past and current Astronaut Airmen. 91.5 KRCC’s Katie Lawrie has more...