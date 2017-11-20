Monday Newscast, 11/20/17, 8:04 a.m.

Newscast for Monday, November 20, 2017, 8:04 a.m.:
- Pentagon data shows that sexual assault reports have more than doubled since 2013 at Fort Carson. The Colorado Springs Gazette writes that 116 sexual assault reports were made at the Mountain Post last year, up from 43 in 2013. The Pentagon says the information is categorized by the base where a service member reported an assault but it may have happened elsewhere. The Pentagon data showed smaller increases at Air Force bases in the state. Peterson had 15 reported sexual assaults in 2013 and 21 last year. Schriever received 14 reports in 2013 and 15 last year.
- The director of the Colorado Springs-based Palmer Land Trust is joining a council of conservation leaders from around the country. 91.5 KRCC's Katie Lawrie has more...