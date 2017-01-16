Monday Newscast, 1/16/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Monday, January 16, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Woodland Park residents are being warned that a mountain lion and two cubs have been spotted under porches at homes in the area of Northwoods Drive. The city's police department says the state wildlife department has been notified and has responded several times to try and move them out of the area. The police department says residents should watch their pets and should not approach the mountain lion if they should happen to cross paths.
- A new study outlines the economic benefits of parks and recreation in the Pikes Peak region. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky has more...