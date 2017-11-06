Monday Newscast, 11/6/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Monday, November 6, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:
- A Green Beret stationed at Fort Carson was killed this weekend in Afghanistan. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports Sgt. Major 1st Class Stephen B. Cribben died from wounds sustained in combat Saturday. The 33-year-old joined the Army in 2002, and was assigned to the Mountain Post after completing Special Forces training in 2014. The paper reports that no details have been released about the circumstances of his death, but the Army is investigating.
- Colorado and Washington state are marking five years since voters approved legalized recreational marijuana. During that time, it's grown to a multi-billion dollar industry, and has raised millions in state tax revenue for Colorado...