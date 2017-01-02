Monday Newscast, 1/2/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Monday, January 2, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Minimum wage in Colorado is now $9.30 an hour. Under a measure approved by voters in November's election, the wage went up starting yesterday. It will continue to increase by 90 cents each year until it reaches $12 an hour in January 2020. Colorado is one of 19 states increasing its minimum wage this year. Massachusetts and Washington have the highest new minimum wages in the country at $11 an hour.
- A new state resource is geared toward helping communities with main street planning. 91.5 KRCC's Dana Cronin has more...