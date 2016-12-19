Monday Newscast, 12/19/16, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Monday, December 19, 2016, 5:32 PM:
- Several hundred people descended on Colorado’s state capitol today to protest the Electoral College process and watch the state’s nine electors vote. One elector was replaced after he failed to vote for Hillary Clinton. He could face a year in jail. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- UCCS Chancellor Pam Shockley-Zalabak is retiring effective mid-February. Shockley-Zalabak has a more than four-decade association with the university, with 15 years as its leader. Associate Vice Chancellor Venkat Reddy, dean of the College of Business has been named interim. According to UCCS, Shockley-Zalabak plans to return to a private consulting company and continue conducting research and write.
- Former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa has entered a not guilty plea in relation to corruption charges. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports a judge has scheduled a trial beginning at the end of May.