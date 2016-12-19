Related Program: 
Monday Newscast, 12/19/16, 7:04 AM

By newsroom Dec 19, 2016
Newscast for Monday, December 19, 2016, 7:04 AM:

  • Terminally ill people now have the right to take their own lives, and the state minimum wage will go up. Voters passed both measures in last month’s election, and Governor John Hickenlooper signed them into law late last week. 91.5 KRCC statehouse reporter Bente Birkeland has more...
  • A group called "Save Cheyenne," looking to stop a controversial land swap in Colorado Springs between the city and the Broadmoor Hotel has lost a challenge alleging the deal was not legal.  The Colorado Springs Independent reports a District Judge sided with the city and the Broadmoor in the trade that would, among other transactions, give the hotel a parcel of land in Cheyenne Canyon Park known as Strawberry Fields.  The group says it will appeal the ruling.
