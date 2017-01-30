Monday Newscast, 1/30/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Monday, January 30, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Dozens of people showed up at Denver International Airport on Saturday to show support for refugees following President Donald Trump's executive order barring those from certain countries. The Associated Press reports the participants didn't have a permit for an official demonstration, but one organizer said the group was there to welcome a specific traveler. Denver has some direct international flights but it's not clear whether anyone has been detained there under the new order.
- The second issue of a new street paper in Colorado Springs focusing on homelessness is scheduled for release this week. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky has more...