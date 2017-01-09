Monday Newscast, 1/9/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Monday, January 9, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- High winds in southern Colorado have prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to bar high-profile commercial vehicles on Interstate 25. CDOT says as of mid-afternoon 16 rollover accidents had occurred on the interstate. Colorado Springs has been dealing with downed power lines, trees, and power outages, and winds have also caused damages in Pueblo and elsewhere in southern Colorado. The high wind warning is expected to expire at 8 tonight. For the Sangre de Cristo's, the high wind warning remains in effect until noon tomorrow.
- Recent US Census data shows Colorado's population continues to grow steadily. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...