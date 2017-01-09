Monday Newscast, 1/9/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Monday, January 9, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Lawmakers return to the statehouse in Denver this week, and they won't just be confronting familiar problems like aging roads, affordable housing and health care when they return to work Wednesday. Governor John Hickenlooper and a split legislature will also face a half-billion dollar budget shortfall in addition to uncertainty over paying for transportation, the state's Medicaid bills, and affordable housing.
- Recent US Census data shows Colorado's population continues to grow steadily. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...