Monday Newscast, 2/13/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Monday, February 13, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- Pueblo City Council is expected to vote on a resolution today that places a goal of 100% renewable energy in the city by 2035. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky has more...
- Authorities are working to evaluate items found after a bomb threat at the Colorado Mountain College campus in Leadville. The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay away from the campus Monday as they investigate. The county's office of emergency management says one person has been taken into custody and a bomb squad has been called into to help. Officials haven't released any details about what items were found. Students at the college were asked to stay inside either the residence hall or cafeteria during the investigation.