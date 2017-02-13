Related Program: 
Monday Newscast, 2/13/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Monday, February 13, 2017, 7:04 AM:

  • Pueblo City Council is expected to vote on a resolution today that places a goal of 100% renewable energy in the city by 2035.  91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky has more...
  • Edward Tipper, a World War II paratrooper who was portrayed in the HBO series "Band of Brothers," has died. He was 95. His daughter says he died Feb. 1 in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. Edward Tipper was a member of Easy Company and parachuted into Normandy as part of the June 6, 1944, Allied D-Day invasion of France. The company's exploits were retold in "Band of Brothers," based on research by historian Stephen Ambrose.
