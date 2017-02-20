Monday Newscast, 2/20/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Monday, February 20, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- A bill proposing a special license plate celebrating the Pueblo chile is waiting on a vote in the House Appropriations committee. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...
- A near record number of people visited the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum last year. The museum tracked more than 76,000 visitors in 2016, continuing a growth trend since 2010, and, according to the museum, bucking national trends for similar organizations. Museum officials say the facility has seen a 62% increase in annual attendance between 2010 and 2016. The Pioneer's Museum is a 91.5 KRCC underwriter.