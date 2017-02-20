Related Program: 
91.5 KRCC Newscasts

Monday Newscast, 2/20/17, 5:32 PM

By newsroom 10 minutes ago

Newscast for Monday, February 20, 2017, 5:32 PM:

  • A bill proposing a special license plate celebrating the Pueblo chile is waiting on a vote in the House Appropriations committee.  91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...
  • A near record number of people visited the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum last year.  The museum tracked more than 76,000 visitors in 2016, continuing a growth trend since 2010, and, according to the museum, bucking national trends for similar organizations.  Museum officials say the facility has seen a 62% increase in annual attendance between 2010 and 2016.  The Pioneer's Museum is a 91.5 KRCC underwriter.
Tags: 
91.5 KRCC Newscasts