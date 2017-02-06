Monday Newscast, 2/6/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Monday, February 6, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- A Republican bill aimed at encouraging school districts to set training standards for conceal carry in schools has passed in the state senate. But as 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland reports, Democrats in the chamber rejected the bill saying it would lead to more guns in schools...
- Pueblo County Commissioners are debating what to do after a recent ruling in an Adams County appeals court challenged its ability to charge a special sales tax on retail marijuana, putting on hold funding for community projects. The County is looking at two options; one would be to go through litigation, the other through the legislature. The County's excise tax, which is charged to growers, is not affected by the ruling.