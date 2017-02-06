Monday Newscast, 2/6/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Monday, February 6, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Authorities say a Colorado Springs police officer was injured when a woman suspected of driving under the influence struck his cruiser with a truck. Police say 22-year-old Whitney Huskin hit the cruiser early Sunday while driving eastbound into a city intersection. The cruiser was traveling northbound when it was hit. The officer was treated for minor injuries. Huskin was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
- Among balancing the budget and finding money for transportation projects, lawmakers will decide if creating a passenger rail line along Colorado's Front Range—from southern Colorado to Fort Collins—is worth a look. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more from the state capitol...