Monday Newscast, 5/1/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Monday, May 1, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- A bipartisan measure aimed at giving people in rural Colorado financial help to cover high health insurance costs recently failed in a state senate committee. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- The U.S. Defense Department has rescinded its 2016 policy allowing military service academy athletes to go straight to the professional leagues upon graduation. The Pentagon says the athletes must serve two years of active duty before pursuing a career in professional sports. The change begins with this year's class and affects Air Force's Jalen Robinette, the NCAA's leader in yards per catch in 2016 who went undrafted after the policy reversal.