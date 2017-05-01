Monday Newscast, 5/1/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Monday, May 1, 2017, 7:04 AM:

A rafting accident on the Arkansas River has left one person dead. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says it received a call shortly after noon yesterday. On arrival at the scene, deputies found three people out of the river, including one male who was not breathing. Attempts to revive him were not successful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim was not immediately released, and no other details were available. The sheriff's office says the accident is under investigation.