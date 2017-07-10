Monday Newscast, 7/10/17, 5:32pm

Newscast for Monday, July 5th, 2017, 5:32PM:
- Former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa (muh-KEE-tuh) did not take the stand in court today as the defense rested its case this morning. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports closing arguments in the trial began earlier this afternoon and the jury is set to head into deliberations. Maketa is charged with four felonies, including extortion and witness tampering.
- Despite being the second-most college educated state in the country, Colorado has a major employment gap. KUNC’s Jackie Fortier (for-TEE-ay) has more on an initiative to help find more ‘middle skilled’ workers…